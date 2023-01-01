The most powerful API layer For NextJS
WunderGraph + Next.js
WunderGraph integrates with NextJS in a variety of ways. The default uses SWR under the hood with all the benefits. You can also use the React Query and Relay clients.
Loved by the community
As a PM for @OracleCloud I’m glad we partner with innovators like @wundergraphcom
Have a minute? Consider upvoting @wundergraphcom on @producthunt. 🚀 It’s an open source project that I’ve used to avoid environmental variable and credential mayhem on my projects by moving all my APIs into one graph. It makes dev way easier!
