GraphQL Schema Usage Reporting
Monitor client interactions with your schema fields. Use insights to guide schema evolution and cater to user needs.
Key Highlights
Available for all types and fields
Usage tracking is accessible from the schema explorer and the schema check page. It is available for all GraphQL types and fields.
Detailed Analysis
Track usage across clients and operations with custom date range filters. Also indicates which subgraphs accessed the fields.
