WunderGraph

GraphQL Schema Usage Reporting

Monitor client interactions with your schema fields. Use insights to guide schema evolution and cater to user needs.
Start building nowRead the docs
cosmo

Key Highlights

Available for all types and fields

Usage tracking is accessible from the schema explorer and the schema check page. It is available for all GraphQL types and fields.

Detailed Analysis

Track usage across clients and operations with custom date range filters. Also indicates which subgraphs accessed the fields.

Get Started Today

Get Started

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more

Zero to Production

Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level

Company

Cosmo

Features

Plans

Related Projects

© 2023 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
RSSAtomJSON