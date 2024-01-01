OIDC and SSO

Connect your organization's Identity Provider, such as Okta, Auth0, or Keycloak, with Cosmo to seamlessly inherit user authentication and access control, ensuring a secure and unified experience.

Get Started Today

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects. Read more

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level