WunderGraph Cosmo Exclusive: Announcing Event Driven Federated Subscriptions
Event Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)

EDFS combines the power of GraphQL Federation and Event-Driven Architecture (Kafka, NATS, SQS, RabbitMQ, etc.). Build highly scalable and resource-efficient Event-Driven Federated Graphs.
Deduplication of Subscriptions

The Cosmo Router deduplicates Subscriptions internally to save resources. If multiple Subscriptions use the same topic as a trigger, all Subscriptions share the same trigger. The trigger is shut down when all Subscriptions that depend on it are unsubscribed.

Stateless-ness of Subgraphs

With EDFS, the Router connects directly to the Event Source but doesn't require any stateful connections, e.g. WebSocket, to the Subgraphs. This makes the Subgraphs much simpler to reason about and easier to deploy

Efficiency, CPU & Memory Consumption

EDFS is built on top of Event-Driven principles, which means that the implementation is non-blocking, as CPU efficient as possible, and has a very low memory footprint.

Publish Events from any System, not just Subgraphs

EDFS is designed to fully decouple the API Consumer from the implementation of the Event-Driven Architecture.

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
crypto
sap
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
soundtrack
inks
