Event Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
Deduplication of Subscriptions
The Cosmo Router deduplicates Subscriptions internally to save resources. If multiple Subscriptions use the same topic as a trigger, all Subscriptions share the same trigger. The trigger is shut down when all Subscriptions that depend on it are unsubscribed.
Stateless-ness of Subgraphs
With EDFS, the Router connects directly to the Event Source but doesn't require any stateful connections, e.g. WebSocket, to the Subgraphs. This makes the Subgraphs much simpler to reason about and easier to deploy
Efficiency, CPU & Memory Consumption
EDFS is built on top of Event-Driven principles, which means that the implementation is non-blocking, as CPU efficient as possible, and has a very low memory footprint.
Publish Events from any System, not just Subgraphs
EDFS is designed to fully decouple the API Consumer from the implementation of the Event-Driven Architecture.
