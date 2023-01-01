WunderGraph

GraphQL Analytics, Metrics and Tracing

Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both http and grpc are supported.
Advanced Filters

Filter on several parameters that are stored for each requests. You can filter and group by operations, clients, latency, errors and more.

Distributed Tracing

Track the path taken by the request through your federated graph and associated services to ensure consistent performance.

Schema Usage

Monitor client interactions with your schema fields. Use insights to guide schema evolution and cater to user needs.

