WunderGraph Cosmo List of Data Sub-Processors

Last modified: February 14th, 2024

Data Sub-Processors

WunderGraph relies on the third-party entities listed below and referred to as "sub-processors", to process data on behalf of WunderGraph Cosmo Managed Service customers and in accordance with contractual terms between WunderGraph, Inc. and the sub-processor to uphold WunderGraph's commitments as stated in WunderGraph's Data Processing Addendum ("DPA").

WunderGraph conducts yearly audits of these sub-processors and, if required, performs transfer impact assessments for any cross-border data transfers, adhering to relevant data protection laws.

WunderGraph requires its sub-processors to establish and maintain appropriate technical and organizational measures ("TOM") to ensure that data processed by the sub-processor is protected as required by applicable data protection laws.

Each sub-processor will process data for the duration of use of WunderGraph Cosmo Managed Service by the customer, and for the data retention periods defined by (i) the selected Cosmo subscription plan; or (ii) the applicable Cosmo order form, and as legally required.

Note: data exchanged between customer and WunderGraph based on the use of Cosmo Managed Service is limited to request metadata only, which does not contain any potentially sensitive request payload information.

Sub-Processor List

Sub-Processor Processing Purpose Categories of Data Location of Processing* Comments Google, Inc. Cloud Platform (GCP) Application database All application data except login credentials, anayltics and telemetry. U.S.A. Encrypted at rest, in transit ClickHouse, Inc. Cloud data warehouse Request metdadata for analytics and tracing U.S.A. Encrypted at rest, in transit Cloud-IAM Société par Actions Simplifiée Keycloak identity management User login credentials U.S.A. Never shared with WunderGraph Cloudflare, Ltd. File storage, Content Delivery Network Router configuration Processed in the data center closest to the user Encrypted at rest, in transit Vercel Frontend hosting All (aggregated) data served by Cosmo through the user interface Processed in the data center closest to the user Technically data is not "processed", just displayed as a web page WunderGraph Technologies GmbH Administration, support Financial data, account and usage information and stored data needed for troubleshooting U.S.A. No local services used

*Location of processing may differ based on customer's express requirements.