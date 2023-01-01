Live data integration with WunderGraph
All your data at your fingertips
Let your BI tool access all your data as if it was one single data source. No additional connections needed.
Complex joins made simple
Unique field names reflect the data origin. No more wondering which fields are the right ones when building complex reports.
Access to live data
When using APIs, leverage live data access for your reports. No need to wait for an update of the data lake or data warehouse.
Focus on business intelligence, not data source management
WunderGraph seamlessly connects your BI tool and data landscape. Get reports done faster thanks to a robust data integration layer that abstracts away data source complexity.
A single data source for your BI tool
Just connect to the Virtual Graph provided by WunderGraph, which provides immediate access to all integrated data sources.
Automatic API and database integration
WunderGraph integrates modern APIs and most databases automatically. Everything else can be integrated by developers.
No installation needed
Run your data integration in WunderGraph Cloud for zero effort of your operations team, or host it yourself.
Don't rely on slow and complex ETL processes, join data in real-time
WunderGraph provides a live data integration layer that allows you to join data from different sources in real-time. This allows you to build reports and insights faster, without the need to wait for ETL processes to finish.
Keep it lightweight
You don't need Segment or other expensive tools if you just want to aggregate and analyze your data.
Customization for non-standard data sources
If you use non-standard data sources, e.g. from legacy systems, WunderGraph allows your developers to integrate them easily.
Simple to adapt to your needs
Developers don't need GraphQL knowledge. They can simply use TypeScript to create all their operations.
Creating a data integration layer with WunderGraph greatly simplifies creating reports and insights. BI tools like PowerBI, Tableau or Qlikview are much easier to handle with one single data source.
Data transformations
If necessary, developers can create custom transformations of your data or access the Virtual Graph directly using GraphQL.
Create new APIs for internal use
All data of the Virtual Graph can be exposed again as secure APIs, for example to provide access to data subsets for live dashboards
Observability
Monitor the use of resources on your network, e.g. traffic on each data source, to stay on top of potential limits.
Access management
When exposing APIs from your Virtual Graph for other consumers or services, manage individual access levels and permissions.
Previews
When building a new integration, create a separate environment so you can test it before applying changes to the main Virtual Graph.
Dashboards
With the GraphQL back-end, it's simple for developers to create front-end to visualize data and reports.
