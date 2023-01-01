WunderGraph

Live data integration with WunderGraph

Unleash your Business Intelligence power with instant access to all your data
All your data at your fingertips

Let your BI tool access all your data as if it was one single data source. No additional connections needed.

Complex joins made simple

Unique field names reflect the data origin. No more wondering which fields are the right ones when building complex reports.

Access to live data

When using APIs, leverage live data access for your reports. No need to wait for an update of the data lake or data warehouse.

Focus on business intelligence, not data source management

WunderGraph seamlessly connects your BI tool and data landscape. Get reports done faster thanks to a robust data integration layer that abstracts away data source complexity.

A single data source for your BI tool

Just connect to the Virtual Graph provided by WunderGraph, which provides immediate access to all integrated data sources.

Automatic API and database integration

WunderGraph integrates modern APIs and most databases automatically. Everything else can be integrated by developers.

No installation needed

Run your data integration in WunderGraph Cloud for zero effort of your operations team, or host it yourself.

mryum
tripadvisor
neurologik
artnet

Don't rely on slow and complex ETL processes, join data in real-time

WunderGraph provides a live data integration layer that allows you to join data from different sources in real-time. This allows you to build reports and insights faster, without the need to wait for ETL processes to finish.

Keep it lightweight

You don't need Segment or other expensive tools if you just want to aggregate and analyze your data.

Customization for non-standard data sources

If you use non-standard data sources, e.g. from legacy systems, WunderGraph allows your developers to integrate them easily.

Simple to adapt to your needs

Developers don't need GraphQL knowledge. They can simply use TypeScript to create all their operations.

Creating a data integration layer with WunderGraph greatly simplifies creating reports and insights. BI tools like PowerBI, Tableau or Qlikview are much easier to handle with one single data source.

Data transformations

If necessary, developers can create custom transformations of your data or access the Virtual Graph directly using GraphQL.

Create new APIs for internal use

All data of the Virtual Graph can be exposed again as secure APIs, for example to provide access to data subsets for live dashboards

Observability

Monitor the use of resources on your network, e.g. traffic on each data source, to stay on top of potential limits.

Access management

When exposing APIs from your Virtual Graph for other consumers or services, manage individual access levels and permissions.

Previews

When building a new integration, create a separate environment so you can test it before applying changes to the main Virtual Graph.

Dashboards

With the GraphQL back-end, it's simple for developers to create front-end to visualize data and reports.

Loved by the community

Become part of our mission to change the way we build and consume APIs.
Build together with our communities on Discord and Twitter

Robert Wunderlich
Robert Wunderlich@WunderlichRd

As a PM for @OracleCloud I’m glad we partner with innovators like @wundergraphcom

Mark Bennett 🇨🇦♥️🇺🇦🌈
Mark Bennett 🇨🇦♥️🇺🇦🌈@MarkBennett

Have a minute? Consider upvoting @wundergraphcom on @producthunt. 🚀 It’s an open source project that I’ve used to avoid environmental variable and credential mayhem on my projects by moving all my APIs into one graph. It makes dev way easier!

Rob N
Rob N@robbydooo

Check out wundergraph, the power of graphql with the benefits of rest. It will be the next big thing.

Eelco Wiersma
Eelco Wiersma@pagebakers

Hooking up @saas_js with @wundergraphcom 🤩 WunderGraph will revolutionize how we build apps.

1562 Stars

Anson
Anson@silaida1

Wundergraph cloud is so cool,i can't stand tell all of developer. Go to https://wundergraph.com

