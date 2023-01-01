The easiest way to build Backends for Frontends (BFFs)
API Composition made easy
WunderGraph treats APIs like dependencies. Compose multiple APIs into a Backend for Frontend, as simple as adding a dependency to your package.json file.
Don't reinvent the wheel
Building a BFF requires a lot of boilerplate, and most frameworks are not designed to build BFFs. WunderGraph on the other hand is designed from the ground up to excel in the Middleware layer.
A Workflow to iterate fast
Super fast deployments allow you to spin up lightweight environments and iterate fast. Every commit results in a preview deployment. Drastically improving the development process.
End-to-end Type-safety from Origin to Frontend
WunderGraph never compromises on type-safety. From the configuration of your BFF, to Middleware and generated clients, everything is type-safe.
The power of DataSource Introspection
WunderGraph introspect any data source, like GraphQL, OpenAPI, or even a database and automatically generates a type-safe API for you, making API composition a breeze.
Type-Safe Hooks & API Operations
Thanks to Introspection, you can easily extend your BFF with TypeScript hooks and custom API Operations, all fully type-safe. Never guess what the API expects again.
Generated TypeScript Clients
WunderGraph generates type-safe integrations for data fetching libraries like SWR and Tanstack Query as well as Frameworks like NextJS, React, Svelte, SolidJS and more.
Empowering Developers to ship & iterate fast
WunderGraph unblocks developers by allowing them to ship to production within minutes, and iterate from there on as fast as possible.
Templates to get started fast
Get started as fast as possible with a collection of templates for NextJS, Remix, Svelte, SolidJS, Vite and more.
Frontend Hosting Integrations
Integrations with Vercel, Netlify and more allow you to deploy your Fullstack Application in minutes. Configuration between providers is fully automated.
Powerful monitoring & distributed tracing
Move fast and don't break things. WunderGraph gives your Analytics and Monitoring from Edge to Origin, allowing you to monitor your BFF and the APIs it composes.
Everything in WunderGraph is cutomizable with TypeScript.
No more complicated slow dashboards,
just write code and commit.
Input validation
Add custom input validation logic before executing requests.
Authorization
Add custom authorization logic before executing requests.
One-time tokens
Inject one-time-use tokens into origin requests.
Custom headers
Adding custom headers to requests.
Response rewriting
Rewrite responses, fetch additional data.
Custom logic
Run custom logic inside TypeScript operations.
