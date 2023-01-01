Serverless Apollo Federation Gateway at any scale
High Performance GraphQL Compiler Architecture
The WunderGraph AOT (Ahead of Time) Compiler compiles GraphQL Operations into efficient code at build time, reducing the runtime overhead to a minimum and allowing for extreme performance.
Subscriptions & Live Queries
WunderGraph comes with out-of-the-box support for GraphQL Subscriptions and Live Queries. Subscribe to your Subgraphs and receive real-time updates over HTTP/2 streams, no changes to your Subgraphs required.
Fully customizable with TypeScript
While the high performance Gateway is written in Go, you can easily extend it with custom authentication, authorization and transformation logic using TypeScript, the most widely adopted programming language among web developers.
A powerful API Gateway for Apollo Federation, GraphQL, OpenAPI and more
Federation is great when you have control over all services. WunderGraph goes beyond this by making 3rd party API integrations a first-class citizen as well.
Apache 2.0 & MIT licensed
Contrary to Apollo, we believe that Open Source is the future of building reliable and secure software. Together with the community, we're building the future of API Gateways and GraphQL.
Battle-tested in production
WunderGraph is used by companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. We're proud to be part of the API ecosystem.
Compose any API, not just GraphQL
WunderGraph is not limited to GraphQL or Apollo Federation. You can compose any API, including REST through OpenAPI, or even databases into a single unified Graph.
Beyond just proxying requests to subgraphs
WunderGraph blurs the line between Backend for Frontend and API Gateway, empowering Developers to add custom logic to the middleware layer with ease.
Powerful Authentication & Authorization
WunderGraph supports a wide range of authentication and authorization mechanisms, like Role Based Access Control (RBAC) with OpenID Connec. Add custom access policies using TypeScript.
Global Performance with Edge Caching
WunderGraph's AOT Compiler turns GraphQL Queries into JSON-RPC Endpoints. Together with Heimdall, WunderGraph's Edge Proxy, you can cache Responses at the Edge to reduce latency and improve performance.
Distributed Tracing from Edge to Subgraph
Know exactly what's going on in your stack. WunderGraph's distributed tracing gives you detailed insights into the performance of your API, including suggestions where to improve.
Everything in WunderGraph is cutomizable with TypeScript.
No more complicated slow dashboards,
just write code and commit.
Input validation
Add custom input validation logic before executing requests.
Authorization
Add custom authorization logic before executing requests.
One-time tokens
Inject one-time-use tokens into origin requests.
Custom headers
Adding custom headers to requests.
Response rewriting
Rewrite responses, fetch additional data.
Custom logic
Run custom logic inside TypeScript operations.
