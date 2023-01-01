Next generation Serverless API Management
GitOps for your API Gateway
Code is the best way to configure and customize your API Gateway. WunderGraph is built on top of GitOps principles, making it easy to audit and track changes to your API Gateway.
Isolated Previews on all branches
Each API runs in its own isolated environment, allowing you to preview and test your API Gateway changes without affecting your production environment. Fully automated.
The fastest CI/CD ever built
WunderGraph deploys changes to your API Gateway in as little as 13 seconds. Each project gets its own dedicated CI/CD pipeline, allowing you to iterate more frequently and with less effort.
Server-full at the cost of Serverless
Our unique architecture allows us to offer the performance of a dedicated API Gateway at the cost of Serverless.
Sub-second cold starts
WunderGraph is built on top of Firecracker, a lightweight VMM that combines the benefits of tenant isolation and fast startup times.
No Serverless limitations
In contrast to Serverless, our architecture allows you to run any kind of workload with no limitations in terms of request timeouts, etc...
Global deployments in seconds
WunderGraph allows you to deploy your API Gateways globally in up to 21 regions. This allows you to serve your users with the lowest possible latency and cache API responses close to your users.
From Edge to Origin, a hybrid approach
The combination of lightweight edge Proxies and powerful API Gateways allows you to build performant and scalable APIs.
Edge Caching
WunderGraph's edge caching layer allows you to cache API responses close to your users, reducing the load on your API Gateway and Origin. Additionally, we provide a smart cache invalidation mechanism so your users never see stale data.
Distributed tracing from Edge to Origin
In addition to caching, WunderGraph Cloud also provides an OpenTelemetry-based distributed tracing solution, giving you full visibility into your API traffic from Edge to Origin.
API Integration close to the Origin
While it's great to cache API responses close to your users, integrations with multiple round-trips to the Origin have different requirements. WunderGraph's hybrid architecture satisfies both use cases to the fullest.
Everything in WunderGraph is cutomizable with TypeScript.
No more complicated slow dashboards,
just write code and commit.
Input validation
Add custom input validation logic before executing requests.
Authorization
Add custom authorization logic before executing requests.
One-time tokens
Inject one-time-use tokens into origin requests.
Custom headers
Adding custom headers to requests.
Response rewriting
Rewrite responses, fetch additional data.
Custom logic
Run custom logic inside TypeScript operations.
