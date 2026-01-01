You don't need to worry about sizing, installing, maintaining and upgrading Cosmo. We take care of that for you.

Flat-rate pricing including Support, Maintenance and Upgrades independent of the number of users or requests.

All workloads run in your own AWS, GCP or Azure account

Sign up with your GitHub, Google or email account and get started with Cosmo in minutes. Migrate from Apollo with a single click.

Combine the benefits of a fully managed SaaS with the security and predictable pricing of an on-premises solution.

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.