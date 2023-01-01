Managed On-PremisesManaged Cosmo in your own
AWS, GCP or Azure Account
Combine the benefits of a fully managed SaaS with the security and predictable pricing of an on-premises solution.
Easily be compliant
Compliant and Secure
Sign up with your GitHub, Google or email account and get started with Cosmo in minutes. Migrate from Apollo with a single click.
- All workloads run in your own AWS, GCP or Azure account
- No data leaves your account
- Leverage private VPCs, VNETs and firewalls
- No access to your data by WunderGraph
Perfect for Hyper-Scale
Save costs compared to SaaS Alternatives
Flat-rate pricing including Support, Maintenance and Upgrades independent of the number of users or requests.
- Flat-rate pricing
- Save on egress costs compared to SaaS solutions
- Leverage your existing AWS, GCP or Azure credits
Save costs and overhead compared to self-hosting
Simplify DevOps
You don't need to worry about sizing, installing, maintaining and upgrading Cosmo. We take care of that for you.
- Fully managed Cosmo in your own AWS, GCP or Azure Account
- Managed upgrades and security patches
- Managed PostgreSQL & Clickhouse
- Managed Routers
- Managed OTEL (Open Telemetry) Collectors
- Managed GraphQL Metrics Collectors
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.