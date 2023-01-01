WunderGraph

Managed On-Premises

Managed Cosmo in your own
AWS, GCP or Azure Account

Combine the benefits of a fully managed SaaS with the security and predictable pricing of an on-premises solution.

Easily be compliant

Compliant and Secure

Sign up with your GitHub, Google or email account and get started with Cosmo in minutes. Migrate from Apollo with a single click.

  • All workloads run in your own AWS, GCP or Azure account
  • No data leaves your account
  • Leverage private VPCs, VNETs and firewalls
  • No access to your data by WunderGraph

Perfect for Hyper-Scale

Save costs compared to SaaS Alternatives

Flat-rate pricing including Support, Maintenance and Upgrades independent of the number of users or requests.

  • Flat-rate pricing
  • Save on egress costs compared to SaaS solutions
  • Leverage your existing AWS, GCP or Azure credits

Save costs and overhead compared to self-hosting

Simplify DevOps

You don't need to worry about sizing, installing, maintaining and upgrading Cosmo. We take care of that for you.

  • Fully managed Cosmo in your own AWS, GCP or Azure Account
  • Managed upgrades and security patches
  • Managed PostgreSQL & Clickhouse
  • Managed Routers
  • Managed OTEL (Open Telemetry) Collectors
  • Managed GraphQL Metrics Collectors
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
