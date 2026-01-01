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WunderGraph

Managed On-Premises

Managed Cosmo in your own
AWS, GCP or Azure Account

Combine the benefits of a fully managed SaaS with the security and predictable pricing of an on-premises solution.

Easily be compliant

Compliant and Secure

Sign up with your GitHub, Google or email account and get started with Cosmo in minutes. Migrate from Apollo with a single click.

  • All workloads run in your own AWS, GCP or Azure account
  • No data leaves your account
  • Leverage private VPCs, VNETs and firewalls
  • No access to your data by WunderGraph
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Perfect for Hyper-Scale

Save costs compared to SaaS Alternatives

Flat-rate pricing including Support, Maintenance and Upgrades independent of the number of users or requests.

  • Flat-rate pricing
  • Save on egress costs compared to SaaS solutions
  • Leverage your existing AWS, GCP or Azure credits
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Save costs and overhead compared to self-hosting

Simplify DevOps

You don't need to worry about sizing, installing, maintaining and upgrading Cosmo. We take care of that for you.

  • Fully managed Cosmo in your own AWS, GCP or Azure Account
  • Managed upgrades and security patches
  • Managed PostgreSQL & Clickhouse
  • Managed Routers
  • Managed OTEL (Open Telemetry) Collectors
  • Managed GraphQL Metrics Collectors
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EOG Resources
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travelpassgroup
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Flutter Entertainment
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soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI
tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.

State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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