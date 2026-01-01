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WunderGraph

Enterprise Plans

Custom Plans, SLAs, Support and Consulting for SaaS and On-Premises

WunderGraph's Enterprise Plans extend our standard SaaS and On-Premises plans to meet the needs of the most demanding use cases, compliance requirements and mission-critical projects.

Enterprise-grade solutions

SLAs & Data Retention

In addition to our standard SaaS and On-Premises plans, we offer custom plans with SLAs, extended data retention and Support.

  • Up to 99.99% uptime SLA
  • Data retention of 30 to 90 days for Hybrid SaaS
  • Data retention of up to 365 days for Managed On-Premises
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Fit Cosmo to your needs

Bespoke Solutions

We offer Enterprise Support and Consulting for the most mission-critical and demanding On-Premises use cases.

  • Support for custom On-Premises Deployments
  • Support for custom Integrations
  • Support for strict Compliance requirements
  • Tailor-made components and features
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Collaborate with us

Training and Consulting

Are you looking for a customized training/workshop or do you need help with your GraphQL project? We're here to help you!

  • Custom training and workshops for your team
  • De-risk your GraphQL project with our experts
  • Architecture review of your GraphQL project
  • Consulting for your GraphQL project
  • Custom development of your GraphQL project
  • Custom feature development for WunderGraph
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ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI
tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.

State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
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ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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