WunderGraph

Enterprise Plans

Custom Plans, SLAs, Support and Consulting for SaaS and On-Premises

WunderGraph's Enterprise Plans extend our standard SaaS and On-Premises plans to meet the needs of the most demanding use cases, compliance requirements and mission-critical projects.

Enterprise-grade solutions

SLAs & Data Retention

In addition to our standard SaaS and On-Premises plans, we offer custom plans with SLAs, extended data retention and Support.

  • Up to 99.99% uptime SLA
  • Data retention of 30 to 90 days for Hybrid SaaS
  • Data retention of up to 365 days for Managed On-Premises

Fit Cosmo to your needs

Bespoke Solutions

We offer Enterprise Support and Consulting for the most mission-critical and demanding On-Premises use cases.

  • Support for custom On-Premises Deployments
  • Support for custom Integrations
  • Support for strict Compliance requirements
  • Tailor-made components and features

Collaborate with us

Training and Consulting

Are you looking for a customized training/workshop or do you need help with your GraphQL project? We're here to help you!

  • Custom training and workshops for your team
  • De-risk your GraphQL project with our experts
  • Architecture review of your GraphQL project
  • Consulting for your GraphQL project
  • Custom development of your GraphQL project
  • Custom feature development for WunderGraph
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.

Company

Cosmo

Gateway

Use cases

Related Projects

© 2023 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
RSSAtomJSON