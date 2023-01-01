Enterprise PlansCustom Plans, SLAs, Support and Consulting for SaaS and On-Premises
WunderGraph's Enterprise Plans extend our standard SaaS and On-Premises plans to meet the needs of the most demanding use cases, compliance requirements and mission-critical projects.
Enterprise-grade solutions
SLAs & Data Retention
In addition to our standard SaaS and On-Premises plans, we offer custom plans with SLAs, extended data retention and Support.
- Up to 99.99% uptime SLA
- Data retention of 30 to 90 days for Hybrid SaaS
- Data retention of up to 365 days for Managed On-Premises
Fit Cosmo to your needs
Bespoke Solutions
We offer Enterprise Support and Consulting for the most mission-critical and demanding On-Premises use cases.
- Support for custom On-Premises Deployments
- Support for custom Integrations
- Support for strict Compliance requirements
- Tailor-made components and features
Collaborate with us
Training and Consulting
Are you looking for a customized training/workshop or do you need help with your GraphQL project? We're here to help you!
- Custom training and workshops for your team
- De-risk your GraphQL project with our experts
- Architecture review of your GraphQL project
- Consulting for your GraphQL project
- Custom development of your GraphQL project
- Custom feature development for WunderGraph
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.