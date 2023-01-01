Announcing WunderGraph Cosmo: A drop in replacement for Apollo GraphOS
Cosmo OSS

Open-source alternative to Apollo GraphOS. Run it on-prem.

  • Cosmo Studio UI
  • Cosmo Router (customizable)
  • Cosmo Control Plane
  • Federation v1/v2 support
  • Schema registry
  • Kubernetes-ready
  • OTEL compatible
  • Community support
Cosmo Managed

Worry-free GraphQL Federation as managed service.

  • Everything from Cosmo OSS
  • Metrics and analytics
  • Distributed tracing
  • Team collaboration
  • SlackConnect to dev team
  • SLA available

Cosmo Hybrid

Host Cosmo components where it´s most suitable for you.

  • Same as Cosmo Managed
  • Optimize request handling / latency
  • Leverage your existing stack
  • Include components as needed
  • Request customization
  • SlackConnect to dev team
  • SLA available

WunderGraph 💗 Start-Ups

If you are just getting started with your business, with little revenue but big plans, contact us for a discount on our enterprise plans. Non-profit organizations are welcome, too!

