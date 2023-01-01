WunderGraph Cosmo Pricing
Let us manage Cosmo for you, and you'll be up and running in no time.
Cosmo OSS
Open-source alternative to Apollo GraphOS. Run it on-prem.Github
- Cosmo Studio UI
- Cosmo Router (customizable)
- Cosmo Control Plane
- Federation v1/v2 support
- Schema registry
- Kubernetes-ready
- OTEL compatible
- Community support
Most Popular
Cosmo Managed
Worry-free GraphQL Federation as managed service.Talk to sales
- Everything from Cosmo OSS
- Metrics and analytics
- Distributed tracing
- Team collaboration
- SlackConnect to dev team
- SLA available
Cosmo Hybrid
Host Cosmo components where it´s most suitable for you.Talk to sales
- Same as Cosmo Managed
- Optimize request handling / latency
- Leverage your existing stack
- Include components as needed
- Request customization
- SlackConnect to dev team
- SLA available
WunderGraph 💗 Start-Ups
If you are just getting started with your business, with little revenue but big plans, contact us for a discount on our enterprise plans. Non-profit organizations are welcome, too!