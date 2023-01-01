Hybrid SaasCosmo as a Service with a self-managed Router
The easiest way to get started with Cosmo. You have full control over Router without the overhead of managing the infrastructure for Cosmo.
Get started with Cosmo
Simple onboarding
Sign up with your GitHub, Google or email account and get started with Cosmo in minutes. Migrate from Apollo with a single click.
- Login with GitHub, Google, email
- Migrate from Apollo with a single click
- Onboard your team with SSO (Okta, Auth0, Keycloak, etc.)
- One command to get your Router up and running
Scale your Graph
Batteries included
Cosmo Hybrid-Saas comes fully packed with all the features you need to build, manage and scale your Federated Graph.
- Request Metrics, Tracing and Analytics
- Schema Composition Checks
- CI/CD Integration
- RBAC & SSO
- Breaking-Change Detection based on real traffic
- Schema Registry
- Managed CDN for Router Configs & Persisted Operations
Predictable and transparent pricing
Pay as you go
Cosmo Hybrid-SaaS comes with a very simple pricing model based on the number of requests processed by the Cosmo Platform. No extra fees, no limitions on the number of users or feature limitions.
- $10 / 1M requests
- 10M requests / month included, no credit card required
- No extra fees
- No limitations on the number of users
- No feature limitations
We love APIs!
