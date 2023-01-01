Cosmo Hybrid-SaaS comes with a very simple pricing model based on the number of requests processed by the Cosmo Platform. No extra fees, no limitions on the number of users or feature limitions.

Cosmo Hybrid-Saas comes fully packed with all the features you need to build, manage and scale your Federated Graph.

One command to get your Router up and running

Sign up with your GitHub, Google or email account and get started with Cosmo in minutes. Migrate from Apollo with a single click.

The easiest way to get started with Cosmo. You have full control over Router without the overhead of managing the infrastructure for Cosmo.

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.