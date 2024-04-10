Senior Solution Engineer (Americas)

We're building WunderGraph Cosmo, the open-source GraphQL Federation solution. With Cosmo, developers can easily integrate, manage and orchestrate GraphQL APIs, which includes powerful analytics, breaking change detection and collaboration features. Implementing Federation can be tricky, which is why we've started the Open Federation Initiative and help our customers navigate the GraphQL / Federation space so they can get the most out of Cosmo. And this is where you come in!

We need you as a full-time, fully remote

Senior Solution Engineer - Remote (Americas)

As a Senior Solution Engineer at WunderGraph, you will:

Talk to our customers' engineers / technical executives to understand what they need, and help them to fully leverage Cosmo and GraphQL Federation

Analyze customer / user feedback and translate it into feature requests with a sound business priority

Develop, fix and maintain Cosmo's components together with your engineering team mates

Support our CEO in technical Sales, i.e. help us win new customers through your technical expertise and GraphQL insights

Come up with new ideas how to make Cosmo and its developer experience even better

You bring to the table

At least 5 years proven work experience with Typescript, React and GraphQL (must have)

proven work experience with Typescript, React and GraphQL (must have) Experience with GoLang is a huge benefit

Excellent understanding of the GraphQL landscape, relevant players, applications

Experience with open-source software and maintenance

Excellent communication skills in English

Self-starter with a clear sense of priorities - no hand-holding needed

Experience in working with customers

Focus on getting things done, because done is better than perfect :)

Passionate about building something the world has never seen together with a small, nimble and badass team

You know what it's like to work as part of a remote team

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

We ship stuff and get sh*t done

International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Quarterly team retreats

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during US (preferably US West, i.e. Pacific Time) business hours.

The Process

Intro with our CEO and CTO

Culture fit call with the team

Reference Check

Small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort) to show off your proficiency

Background Check

Offer