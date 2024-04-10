Senior Solution Engineer (Americas)

We're building WunderGraph Cosmo, the open-source GraphQL Federation solution. With Cosmo, developers can easily integrate, manage and orchestrate GraphQL APIs, which includes powerful analytics, breaking change detection and collaboration features. Implementing Federation can be tricky, which is why we've started the Open Federation Initiative and help our customers navigate the GraphQL / Federation space so they can get the most out of Cosmo. And this is where you come in!
We need you as a full-time, fully remote
Senior Solution Engineer - Remote (Americas)
As a Senior Solution Engineer at WunderGraph, you will:
- Talk to our customers' engineers / technical executives to understand what they need, and help them to fully leverage Cosmo and GraphQL Federation
- Analyze customer / user feedback and translate it into feature requests with a sound business priority
- Develop, fix and maintain Cosmo's components together with your engineering team mates
- Support our CEO in technical Sales, i.e. help us win new customers through your technical expertise and GraphQL insights
- Come up with new ideas how to make Cosmo and its developer experience even better
You bring to the table
- At least 5 years proven work experience with Typescript, React and GraphQL (must have)
- Experience with GoLang is a huge benefit
- Excellent understanding of the GraphQL landscape, relevant players, applications
- Experience with open-source software and maintenance
- Excellent communication skills in English
- Self-starter with a clear sense of priorities - no hand-holding needed
- Experience in working with customers
- Focus on getting things done, because done is better than perfect :)
- Passionate about building something the world has never seen together with a small, nimble and badass team
- You know what it's like to work as part of a remote team
Why WunderGraph?
- We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!
- Pick your preferred work hardware
- We ship stuff and get sh*t done
- International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour
- You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us
- Build something you love
- Discretionary PTO
- Competitive compensation
- Quarterly team retreats
Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during US (preferably US West, i.e. Pacific Time) business hours.
The Process
- Intro with our CEO and CTO
- Culture fit call with the team
- Reference Check
- Small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort) to show off your proficiency
- Background Check
- Offer
We’re looking forward to your application so we can grow together!
We're hiring through Deel as our Employer of Record.