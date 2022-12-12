We are building WunderGraph cloud, the infraless API developer platform. Without a single thought about infrastructure, developers can integrate any back-end in seconds and deploy to production in minutes. The underlying technology makes deployments insanely fast, but at least in this case, we do need to create and maintain a robust infrastructure, so our users don’t have to. :)
This is why we’re hiring a full-time, fully remote
Senior DevOps Engineer - Remote in EMEA
As a DevOps Engineer at WunderGraph, you will be in charge of
- Helping the team to implement, deploy and maintain the necessary infrastructure
- Operating and orchestrating our cloud infrastructure
- Defining adequate monitoring of our cloud services and virtual machines
- Implementing and deploying measures to make our cloud even more robust, secure and scalable across the globe / on the edge
- Automating as much as possible
- Efficient use of our cloud resources (traffic, load, provisioning)
- Documenting and planning new solutions
What you bring to the table
- 6+ years of Golang/Node.js full stack development experience with a strong focus on backend development
- Proven DevOps or SRE work experience (minimum 5 years). Excellent understanding of the web, networking and distributed systems
- Profound experience with at least one of the major cloud providers is beneficial
- Excellent communicator (important for a remote team) in English
- Self-starter with a clear sense of priorities
- You’re calm and focused when under pressure (e.g., if something goes down and everyone else panics :)
- Pragmatic when it comes to solutions, adamant when it comes to finding and eliminating issues
- Strong dislike of overhead with the preference of buying solutions instead of running them ("mind your own business")
- Passionate about building something the world has never seen together with a small and badass team
Our stack
- Fly.io for serverless Firecracker deployments on the edge
- Terraform Cloud
- We are users as well as developers of our own product. We use WunderGraph as our BFF (Backend for Frontend).
- Golang & Temporal to implement workflows
- Node.js & TypeScript for our SDK, Cloud and WunderGraph middleware
- Datadog for platform monitoring
- Grafana Cloud for multi-tenant customer logs, metrics, etc…
Why it’s fun to work at WunderGraph
- Small, fast-moving team (really nice people!) with team members from 9 countries
- You can make a difference both with your work and your personality
- Opportunity to be part of a fantastic engineering culture
- Build something you love
- Discretionary PTO
- Competitive compensation
- Quarterly team retreats across the globe
Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during European business hours.
The Process
- Intro with our CEO and CTO
- Culture fit call with the team
- Reference Check and Offer