We are building WunderGraph cloud, the infraless API developer platform. Without a single thought about infrastructure, developers can integrate any back-end in seconds and deploy to production in minutes. The underlying technology makes deployments insanely fast, but at least in this case, we do need to create and maintain a robust infrastructure, so our users don’t have to. :)

This is why we’re hiring a full-time, fully remote

Senior DevOps Engineer - Remote in EMEA

As a DevOps Engineer at WunderGraph, you will be in charge of

Helping the team to implement, deploy and maintain the necessary infrastructure

Operating and orchestrating our cloud infrastructure

Defining adequate monitoring of our cloud services and virtual machines

Implementing and deploying measures to make our cloud even more robust, secure and scalable across the globe / on the edge

Automating as much as possible

Efficient use of our cloud resources (traffic, load, provisioning)

Documenting and planning new solutions

What you bring to the table

6+ years of Golang/Node.js full stack development experience with a strong focus on backend development

Proven DevOps or SRE work experience ( minimum 5 years ). Excellent understanding of the web, networking and distributed systems

Profound experience with at least one of the major cloud providers is beneficial

Excellent communicator (important for a remote team) in English

Self-starter with a clear sense of priorities

You’re calm and focused when under pressure (e.g., if something goes down and everyone else panics :)

Pragmatic when it comes to solutions, adamant when it comes to finding and eliminating issues

Strong dislike of overhead with the preference of buying solutions instead of running them ("mind your own business")

Passionate about building something the world has never seen together with a small and badass team

Our stack

Fly.io for serverless Firecracker deployments on the edge

Terraform Cloud

We are users as well as developers of our own product. We use WunderGraph as our BFF (Backend for Frontend).

Golang & Temporal to implement workflows

Node.js & TypeScript for our SDK, Cloud and WunderGraph middleware

Datadog for platform monitoring

Grafana Cloud for multi-tenant customer logs, metrics, etc…

Why it’s fun to work at WunderGraph

Small, fast-moving team (really nice people!) with team members from 9 countries

You can make a difference both with your work and your personality

Opportunity to be part of a fantastic engineering culture

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Quarterly team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during European business hours.

The Process