WunderGraph is growing fast, and we're on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business.

Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that's shared across all stakeholders so it doesn't create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this.

Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we're looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!

At WunderGraph, we're building Cosmo, the open-source GraphQL Federation solution that's redefining how companies leverage APIs at scale. We work with enterprise teams to simplify GraphQL Federation while enabling seamless collaboration across organizations.

As a Customer Experience Engineer, you'll play a key role in onboarding customers, educating them on best practices, and ensuring they unlock the full potential of WunderGraph Cosmo. This is a unique opportunity to help scale the customer success function for a fast-growing company in the API space while contributing directly to the future of GraphQL Federation.

About the Role

You will be a software engineer who specializes in customer-facing technical solutions. Your engineering background and hands-on development experience will be crucial as you help customers implement and optimize their GraphQL Federation setup. While you'll write code and contribute to our codebase, your passion for teaching and problem-solving makes you unique – you love diving deep into technical issues, creating clear documentation, and helping fellow developers succeed with our technology. You'll work directly with our engineering and customer success team, contributing to the product while using your technical expertise to ensure customers get the most out of our GraphQL Federation solution.

Key Responsibilities

Customer Onboarding & Education: Guide customers through onboarding, educate them on best practices, and help them succeed with Cosmo. Host webinars, demos, and training sessions to introduce new features and capabilities. Write educational content and resources for scalable customer enablement.

Customer Relationship Management: Build strong relationships with customers, becoming their trusted advisor on GraphQL Federation. Develop and manage a renewal process to ensure customer retention. Identify and engage with customers who are underutilizing the platform to help them get back on track.

Scaling Customer Success: Collaborate with engineering to build tools and processes to improve customer experiences. Continuously analyze customer feedback to drive product roadmap improvements.

Data & Analytics: Leverage data dashboards and analytics tools to help customers measure success. Use insights to optimize processes and identify growth opportunities.



We are looking for someone who has:

Genuine desire to help people

At least 1+ years of experience in a technical role with a focus on customer interaction or technical support for cloud products

Experience supporting developer tools

Fluent written and verbal communication skills in English

Good interpersonal communication and customer service skills are needed in order to work successfully with users in high-stress or ambiguous situations

Ability to diagnose and fix technical issues in a timely manner

Ability to follow standard engineering principles and practices

Experience in working with teams across multiple locations

Ability to think on your feet, remain calm under pressure, and solve problems in real-time

Ability to get help from team members when required and the good judgment to know when to seek help

Strong aptitude for learning new technologies and understanding how to utilize them in a customer-facing environment

What You Bring

Technical Expertise: Experience with GraphQL and GraphQL Federation . Hands-on development experience, with TypeScript, React, Go, and Node.js Experience with GraphQL, Go, APIs (SOAP, gRPC etc.) is a plus Bonus: Building data dashboards using analytics tools.

Customer Success Experience: Strong track record in customer-facing roles, with experience educating and onboarding technical users. Excellent communication skills and ability to explain complex technical concepts clearly.

Leadership & Initiative: Self-starter who can define priorities and drive initiatives without hand-holding. Passion for building scalable solutions to enhance customer success.

Remote Team Collaboration: Experience working in a remote-first environment.



What Success Looks Like

Customers rave about how easy and effective it is to implement GraphQL Federation with WunderGraph Cosmo.

Developers love the seamless developer experience and stellar onboarding.

Your teammates rely on you for technical insights, customer advocacy, and scalable solutions.

Customers renew and expand their use of Cosmo because of the value you deliver.

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

We ship stuff and get sh*t done

International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Quarterly team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during Eastern or Pacific Business Hours.

The Process

We're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:

Intro with our CCO

Intro with our CTO or a lead developer

Small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort)

Meet the other founders + Culture fit call with the team

Offer

We're hiring through Deel as our Employer of Record, except for Germany where we're hiring directly.

If you love helping customers succeed, have hands-on experience with GraphQL, and are passionate about scaling customer success, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and help us shape the future of APIs!