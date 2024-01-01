Discussions
A collaborative schema design workflow for various teams and organizations.
Key Highlights
Collaborate on graphs and subgraphs
Create discussions on both the composed schema and subgraph schema. The discussion is open to everyone in the organization.
Across schema versions
Create discussions across schema versions simultaneously. You can always compare the changes to the latest one.
Two-way binding
Create discussions from the Type Explorer or the SDL page and we infer the correct context and line automatically.
