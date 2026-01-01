Cosmo Feature Flags: Foundations
Create, compose, and enable a feature flag to roll out schema changes gradually and safely.
Details
- Updated: Jul 2026
- Lessons: 7
- Duration: ~30 minutes
- Level: Beginner
Prerequisites
- None.
What you'll learn
- How feature flags work in GraphQL Federation
- Feature subgraphs, base subgraphs, and how to compose them into a feature flag
- Benefits: including incremental rollout, schema evolution, dynamic config, and staging
- Plan a safe 0% → 100% gradual rollout and retire the flag afterwards
Who may benefit from this course
- Backend and platform engineers who want a quick introduction to feature flags
- Teams that want to ship schema changes to a subset of clients before everyone
- Anyone migrating a service and wanting a safe, reversible rollout path
- Developers who learn best by running the commands themselves