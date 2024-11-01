See the feature flag in action

Finally, we will query both products and products-fs to see our flag in action. Use either the playground or the CLI.

Before and after

Open the local playground at http://localhost:3002 .

Remove all Headers, and run:

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Error expected: Because we have not yet added the correct header or cookie for the feature flag, the following response (or similar) is expected:

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Add the Header

Header Value X-Feature-Flag Name of the feature flag

In Headers, set:

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Then run again:

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You should see productCount resolve (for example 5 for an employee with five products).

Spoiler: Expected result 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92

Alternate option: Add a Cookie

Header Value Cookie feature_flag={name of the feature flag}

A cookie works too, in the format feature_flag=<flag-name> . This is handy in a browser, where setting a cookie is often easier than a custom header.

In Headers, set:

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Run the same EmployeeProductsWithCount query. You should get the same productCount result.

Using the CLI

Header

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Cookie

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Precedence and fallback

Two rules to remember:

Header wins. If both the X-Feature-Flag header and the feature_flag cookie are present, the header takes precedence.

Invalid flags fall back silently. If you pass a flag name that does not exist, the router serves the base supergraph rather than erroring on the flag. Try it:

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The products -only query still works; a query for productCount would fail because you fell back to the base schema.

When the header or cookie is omitted, clients get the base (non-feature-flag) supergraph: exactly as before you created the flag.