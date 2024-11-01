See the feature flag in action
Finally, we will query both
products and
products-fs to see our flag in action. Use either the playground or the CLI.
Before and after
Open the local playground at http://localhost:3002 .
Remove all Headers, and run:
Error expected: Because we have not yet added the correct header or cookie for the feature flag, the following response (or similar) is expected:
Add the Header
|Header
|Value
|X-Feature-Flag
|Name of the feature flag
In Headers, set:
Then run again:
You should see
productCount resolve (for example
5 for an employee with five products).
Alternate option: Add a Cookie
|Header
|Value
|Cookie
|feature_flag={name of the feature flag}
A cookie works too, in the format
feature_flag=<flag-name>. This is handy in a browser, where setting a cookie is often easier than a custom header.
In Headers, set:
Run the same
EmployeeProductsWithCount query. You should get the same
productCount result.
Using the CLI
Header
Cookie
Precedence and fallback
Two rules to remember:
Header wins. If both the
X-Feature-Flag header and the
feature_flag cookie are present, the header takes precedence.
Invalid flags fall back silently. If you pass a flag name that does not exist, the router serves the base supergraph rather than erroring on the flag. Try it:
The
products-only query still works; a query for
productCount would fail because you fell back to the base schema.
When the header or cookie is omitted, clients get the base (non-feature-flag) supergraph: exactly as before you created the flag.
Task
Knowledge check
If both the X-Feature-Flag header and the feature_flag cookie are set, which one is used?
What happens when you pass a flag name that does not exist?