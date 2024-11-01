Our solution

Predefined operations as MCP tools

The Cosmo Router implements an MCP server. It loads GraphQL operation files from a directory, validates them against your schema, and exposes them as tools AI models can discover and execute.

How MCP Gateway works

1 Write GraphQL operation files. Add docstring descriptions using the September 2025 GraphQL spec. The description becomes the tool description AI models see. 2 Enable MCP in the Router config. Point to the operations directory. Optionally exclude mutations for read-only access. 3 AI tools connect to the MCP endpoint. They discover available operations as tools with their descriptions and JSON schema inputs. 4 AI models call operations with appropriate parameters. The Router validates, executes against your schema, and returns structured data. 5 Most client headers forward to the GraphQL execution layer. Use standard header authentication or the built-in OAuth 2.1 support.

One endpoint. Every MCP-compatible AI platform. Predefined operations only.