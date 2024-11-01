Our solution
Predefined operations as MCP tools
The Cosmo Router implements an MCP server. It loads GraphQL operation files from a directory, validates them against your schema, and exposes them as tools AI models can discover and execute.
How MCP Gateway works
Write GraphQL operation files. Add docstring descriptions using the September 2025 GraphQL spec. The description becomes the tool description AI models see.
Enable MCP in the Router config. Point to the operations directory. Optionally exclude mutations for read-only access.
AI tools connect to the MCP endpoint. They discover available operations as tools with their descriptions and JSON schema inputs.
AI models call operations with appropriate parameters. The Router validates, executes against your schema, and returns structured data.
Most client headers forward to the GraphQL execution layer. Use standard header authentication or the built-in OAuth 2.1 support.
One endpoint. Every MCP-compatible AI platform. Predefined operations only.