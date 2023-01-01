WunderGraph Cloud: the best alternative to Hasura Cloud
API Composition made easy
Create a virtual graph of all your data. You don't need an underlying database. Expose secure APIs of any kind automatically.
Don't reinvent the wheel
WunderGraph fits any technology stack and integrates perfectly with your CI/CD pipeline. Deploy to global regions in seconds.
A Workflow to iterate fast
Only pay for build time and traffic. If your instance idles, you don't pay - simple as that, and fully transparent.
WunderGraph Cloud users get more value at less cost
The full flexibility of WunderGraph without the need for infrastructure. Generous limits that allow your developers to focus on building amazing products.
GraphQL inside, but what you expose is up to you
The Virtual Graph gives you complete access to all your data sources through GraphQL. To expose an API, simply select the data and the type of API you'd like to create.
Built for developers
WunderGraph can be run completely through CLI commands, so it easily integrates with your dev workflows. With one command, developers can expose their APIs in seconds.
No vendor lock-in
Retain your flexibility in choosing your data sources as well as the infrastructure you run it on. If you have an existing AWS set-up, you can also run WunderGraph Cloud there and still benefit from all the features.
Stop tightly coupling your database to your frontend
Hasura's architecture tightly couples your database to your frontend, which is a nightmare in the long run. WunderGraph sovles this problem with a TypeScript Middleware / BFF approach.
Instant GraphQL for any database
Similarly to Hasura, WunderGraph gives you instant realtime GraphQL APIs for your databases. But unlike Hasura, you have full control over the exposed API layer, allowing you to decouple your frontend from your database.
Powerful TypeScript middleware
Customizing Hasura with actions is a nightmare. WunderGraph gives you native TypeScript support to write your own middleware, customize authentication, authorization and more.
Client code generation included
WunderGraph doesn't stop at the API layer. We also generate TypeScript client code for your frontend, which handles data access, authentication and file uploads out of the box.
WunderGraph Cloud provides a platform as a service (PaaS) to integrate your data sources and expose fully secured APIs. It's more flexible, developer-oriented and cost-effective than Hasura.
Generous limits
WunderGraph Cloud comes with transparent and generous limits on build time and traffic. Our pricing model based on flat fees allows for a straight-forward budget planning.
Unlimited team size
We ecnourage bringing more users on board to collaborate on your projects, which is why there is no limit on seats.
Previews
Preview environments allow you to deploy multiple branches, or to reflect your deployment process from staging to production.
Custom logic
There is no limit on custom code you can add to your instance. Whatever it is you're building, deploy your functions on WunderGraph Cloud.
Rate Limiting
If you need to control the traffic flowing through your APIs, enable custom limits to prevent over-usage.
Observability
Find out what is happening with your services and connect additional analytics tools with OpenTelemetry.
Let's talk
Share your use case and find out how WunderGraph Cloud helps you grow.
Loved by the community
Become part of our mission to change the way we build and consume APIs.
Build together with our communities on Discord and Twitter
As a PM for @OracleCloud I’m glad we partner with innovators like @wundergraphcom
Have a minute? Consider upvoting @wundergraphcom on @producthunt. 🚀 It’s an open source project that I’ve used to avoid environmental variable and credential mayhem on my projects by moving all my APIs into one graph. It makes dev way easier!