Technical Content Writer - Remote

WunderGraph is transforming the way companies manage and scale their API architectures. We offer an advanced solution that allows organizations to seamlessly integrate, govern, and extend their GraphQL APIs across diverse teams and services. With our platform Cosmo, companies can streamline API management, enhance team autonomy, and drive innovation without compromising on security or control.

We’re passionate about simplifying complex API ecosystems and empowering developers to build faster, more scalable applications. But not only that, we're also passionate about creating valuable technical content that helps our audience to understand the latest advancements in GraphQL and API management. If you enjoy reading and writing about deep technical topics, we'd love to hear from you.

As a Technical Content Writer at WunderGraph, you will:

Content Creation : Write well-researched, crisp, and clear technical blog posts based on interviews with our team, focusing on topics related to our core product, the latest tech trends, and industry best practices.

: Write well-researched, crisp, and clear technical blog posts based on interviews with our team, focusing on topics related to our core product, the latest tech trends, and industry best practices. Interviewing Experts : Conduct insightful interviews with technical team members, asking thoughtful follow-up questions to uncover deep knowledge on complex topics.

: Conduct insightful interviews with technical team members, asking thoughtful follow-up questions to uncover deep knowledge on complex topics. Technical Research : Dive deep into technical subjects, including areas like full-stack development and GraphQL, translating complex topics into accessible, engaging content.

: Dive deep into technical subjects, including areas like full-stack development and GraphQL, translating complex topics into accessible, engaging content. Content Strategy Support : Collaborate with our content and marketing team to develop and maintain an engaging content calendar.

: Collaborate with our content and marketing team to develop and maintain an engaging content calendar. Quality Assurance: Ensure accuracy, clarity, and consistency in all published content, aligning with our brand's voice and style.

What you bring to the table

Basic Technical Background : Some experience in a technical field, ideally with hands-on knowledge as a full-stack developer or with GraphQL.

: Some experience in a technical field, ideally with hands-on knowledge as a full-stack developer or with GraphQL. GraphQL Federation Knowledge : Familiarity with GraphQL Federation is a strong plus.

: Familiarity with GraphQL Federation is a strong plus. Writing Skills : Exceptional, clear, and concise writing ability, with a proven talent for taking complex topics and distilling them into understandable content.

: Exceptional, clear, and concise writing ability, with a proven talent for taking complex topics and distilling them into understandable content. Interview & Ghostwriting Skills : Proficiency in conducting interviews with technical team members, capturing insights, and translating them into polished blog content.

: Proficiency in conducting interviews with technical team members, capturing insights, and translating them into polished blog content. Detail-Oriented : Exceptional attention to detail in capturing and presenting technical details accurately.

: Exceptional attention to detail in capturing and presenting technical details accurately. Communication Skills : Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a knack for simplifying complex concepts.

: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a knack for simplifying complex concepts. Passion for Technology : A genuine interest in keeping up with the latest in tech, especially in areas related to API management, Web Development, and GraphQL.

: A genuine interest in keeping up with the latest in tech, especially in areas related to API management, Web Development, and GraphQL. Experience with Github and markdown: Experience with Github and markdown format is a plus.

Preferred Qualifications:

Familiarity with modern web technologies, software development, and GraphQL Federation.

Prior experience in technical roles (e.g., developer, engineer, developer advocate) or in the tech industry.

A degree in journalism or experience as a journalist is a plus.

Why WunderGraph?

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunities for professional growth and learning

A dynamic, collaborative, and innovative work environment

Fully remote work with minimal overhead – focus on impact, not bureaucracy!

Quarterly team retreats (Mallorca, Amsterdam, Germany, all over the world!)

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position.

The Process

Intro with our CCO Reference and portfolio check Small project / writing task to show off your proficiency Background Check Offer

We’re looking forward to your application so we can grow together!