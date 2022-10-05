Senior Full Stack Engineer

About us

We are building a future that is infraless, which will allow developers to create more modern, secure, and performant applications

Currently, we're all over the place when it comes to Cloud services. Our applications have created a mesh of interconnected services, making our products more complicated than need be. Wundergraph allows you to:

Automate 80% of your API related tasks

Merge REST, GraphQL, and Databases into ONE single API

Easily customizable with hooks in TypeScript

Secure and performant by Design

Built-in Authentication, Authorization, and Caching

Auto-generated type-safe API Clients.

WunderGraph Cloud will allow you to create the backend of your dreams and one click deploy it. Completely Infraless.

How will you make an Impact?

Collaborate with designers, engineers, product managers, and executives to plan new features and shape the product roadmap

Activity ship production code to Wundergraph and help make developer's lives easier

Make and own high-level engineering decisions

Work on some new and exciting all while impacting developers worldwide.

You bring to the table

Experience working with Go, Typescript, React and GraphQL

Experience with Open-Source software and maintenance. WunderGraph is fully open source

is fully open source Passionate about building high-quality products

Ability to ruthlessly prioritize in a chaotic and ambiguous environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

An open and growth mindset when giving and receiving feedback

Are comfortable working on a new product under fluid conditions, seamlessly balancing tactical and strategic considerations

Measure your success in terms of business impact, not lines of code

Working at WunderGraph

We're a small, friendly team based across four different time zones. You can work whenever and wherever suits you, as long as you can hit one meeting once a week with the entire team.

Joining Wundergraph means jumping into the drivers seat of a F1 race car. You'll get plenty of experience and resources and the potential to leave a huge impact in an early-stage solution that is changing how developers view and interact with API's and the Cloud. The problems we are solving are unsolved, open ended, and in need of creative minds to help us change a truly infraless future.

Perks of working at Wundergraph include competitive compensation, premium access to Wundergraph for personal projects, unlimited PTO, and more!