Introducing Fission: A New Way to Design Federated APIs

About This Webinar

In this session we introduce Fission, a new approach to API design, governance, and collaboration at scale. The Fission algorithm is a defining characteristic of WunderGraph Hub , enabling teams to design APIs from dream queries and automatically derive composable subgraphs. Bridge the gap between monoliths and microservices and simplify GraphQL Federation with visual tooling, ownership, and schema checks. Includes a full live demo.

Key Topics Covered

The API design gap between monoliths and microservices

Designing APIs from dream queries

The Fission algorithm and how it works

Visual schema design and collaboration in Hub

Governance, ownership, and schema checks

Automatically deriving subgraphs from use cases

Who Should Watch

This webinar is ideal for:

Platform and infrastructure engineers

API and GraphQL architects

Backend and frontend engineers working with Federation

Teams struggling with schema ownership and governance

Organizations scaling APIs across multiple teams

Additional Resources