Your agent spends most of its time and budget looking for your API
Every agent that touches your systems has to work out which part of your API answers the question in front of it. On a real enterprise schema, that search costs more than the answer.
Today there are two ways to give an agent access. You can hand-build a tool for every capability, and watch the tool list grow until it crowds out the context, picks the wrong tool, and needs a redeploy every time the API changes. Or you can let the agent search the schema itself, and pay for that search in tokens and seconds on every single request.
Neither scales. Most of your API is long tail, so you can't predict which tools you'll need, and the schema only gets bigger.
It's not just us
“Tool descriptions occupy more context window space, increasing response time and costs. In cases where agents are connected to thousands of tools, they’ll need to process hundreds of thousands of tokens before reading a request.”Anthropic, Code execution with MCP →
“If you present an LLM with too many tools, or overly complex tools, it may struggle to choose the right one…”Cloudflare, Code Mode →
“Good luck fitting a large schema in context.”Marc-Andre Giroux, From use case to GraphQL operation →
Prompt to Capability
WunderGraph's Prompt-to-Capability (P2C) skips the search. The agent describes what it needs in plain language, and P2C returns a validated GraphQL operation against your federated graph in one step. No schema in the context window, no hand-built tools to maintain, and every operation runs through the same router and access controls as the rest of your traffic.
So how much does that save? Let's race.
The scenario
Meet the house: a whole smart home with locks, sensors and appliances. It can be a lot for a new family to manage, so you want to give them a helpful chatbot or voice assistant.
The catch? Every device is run by its own service. Together they form one federated API of 53 services and more than 9,000 fields, and every question about the house has to be answered from that schema. See all 28,000 lines of it →
Pick a question. On the left, P2C writes the query. On the right, a tool-calling agent running a frontier model searches the schema until it can write the query itself.
For each prompt we recorded five independent runs of our live solution. This demo picks one at random to replay. Nothing here calls a live model or the schema service.