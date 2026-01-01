Your agent spends most of its time and budget looking for your API

Every agent that touches your systems has to work out which part of your API answers the question in front of it. On a real enterprise schema, that search costs more than the answer.

Today there are two ways to give an agent access. You can hand-build a tool for every capability, and watch the tool list grow until it crowds out the context, picks the wrong tool, and needs a redeploy every time the API changes. Or you can let the agent search the schema itself, and pay for that search in tokens and seconds on every single request.

Neither scales. Most of your API is long tail, so you can't predict which tools you'll need, and the schema only gets bigger.