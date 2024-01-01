AWS Lambda Router

WunderGraph Cosmo Exclusive: Announcing Event Driven Federated Subscriptions
Run the Cosmo Router on AWS Lambda and save on infrastructure costs. The Lambda Router is a serverless implementation of the Cosmo Router with full support for federation and analytics. Leverage your existing AWS infrastructure and scale your GraphQL API with ease.
Key Highlights

Optimized for AWS Lambda

Fast boot times, low memory footprint, and low cost. The Lambda Router is designed to run on AWS Lambda. Metrics and tracing are fully supported.

Low cost & Maintenance

Save on infrastructure costs by running the Cosmo Router on AWS Lambda. Pay only for what you use. AWS comes with a generous free tier.

Stay up to date

Stay up to date with the latest releases and updates. New releases are automatically deployed to our GitHub releases page.

Get Started Today

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more

Zero to Production

Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
crypto
sap
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
artnet
pempem
monkeyfactory
innio
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
soundtrack
inks
