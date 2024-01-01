AWS Lambda Router

Run the Cosmo Router on AWS Lambda and save on infrastructure costs. The Lambda Router is a serverless implementation of the Cosmo Router with full support for federation and analytics. Leverage your existing AWS infrastructure and scale your GraphQL API with ease.

Stay up to date with the latest releases and updates. New releases are automatically deployed to our GitHub releases page.

Save on infrastructure costs by running the Cosmo Router on AWS Lambda. Pay only for what you use. AWS comes with a generous free tier.

Fast boot times, low memory footprint, and low cost. The Lambda Router is designed to run on AWS Lambda. Metrics and tracing are fully supported.

Get Started Today

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects. Read more

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level