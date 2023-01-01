Announcing WunderGraph Cosmo: A drop in replacement for Apollo GraphOS
Compare our Cloud Plans

Starter

$0
/ month per project

For individuals and small projects

Application
FeatureIncluded
API Requests per month1M
Price per additional 1M requestsNo
Serverless Function Executionunlimited
Serverless Function Execution Timeoutunlimited
Continuous Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Build Execution per Month100 minutes
Price per additional 1000 minutesNo
Concurrent Builds1
Dedicated, Faster Build ServersNo
VPC ConnectNo
Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Serverless API GatewayYes
Serverless FunctionsYes
Environments in selected RegionsYes
Dedicated API Gateway DeploymentYes
Dedicated Functions DeploymentYes
Dedicated IP AddressNo
Deploy to your own CloudNo
Number of available Regions3
Max Preview Environments per ProjectNo
Multi Region DeploymentsNo
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Size1
Business
FeatureIncluded
Data Retention3 days
Runtime Logs1 hour
Custom DomainsNo
Tracing (OTEL)No
Export Open Telemetry Metrics, Logs & TracesNo
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportNo
Slack ConnectNo
Dedicated solution architectNo
Pro

$99
/ month per project

For small teams

Application
FeatureIncluded
API Requests per month1M
Price per additional 1M requests20$
Serverless Function Executionunlimited
Serverless Function Execution Timeoutunlimited
Continuous Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Build Execution per Month1,000 minutes
Price per additional 1000 minutes20$
Concurrent Builds1
Dedicated, Faster Build ServersNo
VPC ConnectNo
Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Serverless API GatewayYes
Serverless FunctionsYes
Environments in selected RegionsYes
Dedicated API Gateway DeploymentYes
Dedicated Functions DeploymentYes
Dedicated IP AddressNo
Deploy to your own CloudNo
Number of available Regions5
Max Preview Environments per Project3
Multi Region DeploymentsNo
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Sizeunlimited
Business
FeatureIncluded
Data Retention7 days
Runtime Logs1 hour
Custom DomainsYes
Tracing (OTEL)No
Export Open Telemetry Metrics, Logs & TracesNo
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportYes
Slack ConnectNo
Dedicated solution architectNo
Scale

$999
/ month per project

For high growth teams

Application
FeatureIncluded
API Requests per month10M
Price per additional 1M requests20$
Serverless Function Executionunlimited
Serverless Function Execution Timeoutunlimited
Continuous Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Build Execution per Month10,000 minutes
Price per additional 1000 minutes20$
Concurrent Builds1
Dedicated, Faster Build ServersYes
VPC ConnectNo
Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Serverless API GatewayYes
Serverless FunctionsYes
Environments in selected RegionsYes
Dedicated API Gateway DeploymentYes
Dedicated Functions DeploymentYes
Dedicated IP AddressNo
Deploy to your own CloudNo
Number of available Regions8
Max Preview Environments per Project5
Multi Region DeploymentsNo
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Sizeunlimited
Business
FeatureIncluded
Data Retention30 days
Runtime Logs24 hours
Custom DomainsYes
Tracing (OTEL)Yes
Export Open Telemetry Metrics, Logs & TracesNo
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportYes
Slack ConnectYes
Dedicated solution architectNo
Enterprise

custom

Suited to your business

Application
FeatureIncluded
API Requests per monthcustom
Price per additional 1M requestscustom
Serverless Function Executionunlimited
Serverless Function Execution Timeoutunlimited
Continuous Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Build Execution per Monthcustom
Price per additional 1000 minutescustom
Concurrent Buildscustom
Dedicated, Faster Build ServersYes
VPC ConnectYes
Deployment
FeatureIncluded
Serverless API GatewayYes
Serverless FunctionsYes
Environments in selected RegionsYes
Dedicated API Gateway DeploymentYes
Dedicated Functions DeploymentYes
Dedicated IP AddressYes
Deploy to your own CloudYes
Number of available Regions21 (All)
Max Preview Environments per Projectcustom
Multi Region Deploymentscustom
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Sizeunlimited
Business
FeatureIncluded
Data Retentioncustom
Runtime Logscustom
Custom DomainsYes
Tracing (OTEL)Yes
Export Open Telemetry Metrics, Logs & TracesYes
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportYes
Slack ConnectYes
Dedicated solution architectYes
