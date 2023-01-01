WunderGraph Cloud Pricing
Transparent pricing and plans that fit your use case.
Starter
For individuals and small projects
$0
/ month per project
What's included
- 1 free project
- Max 1M requests
- Deploy on every git push
- Built-in CI/CD
- Logs
- Community support
Pro
For small teams
$99
/ month per project
Everything from Starter, plus:
- No project pausing
- 1M requests included
- Custom domains
- Preview environments
- More logs
- Analytics
- Email support
Scale
For high growth teams
$999
/ month per project
Everything from Pro, plus:
- Gateway Enterprise license
- 10M requests included
- High performance builder
- High performance runtime
- More regions
- Distributed tracing (OTEL)
- Advanced analytics
- Email support
Enterprise
Suited to your business
custom
Everything from Scale, plus:
- Multi-region deployments
- Custom usage quotas
- Audit logs
- VPC connect
- On-premise deployment
- Dedicated solution architect
- SLAs available
- Custom support levels
WunderGraph 💗 Start-Ups
If you are just getting started with your business, with little revenue but big plans, contact us for a discount on our enterprise plans. Non-profit organizations are welcome, too!
|Feature byPlans
|Starter
|Pro
|Scale
|Enterprise
|Pricing
$0
For individuals and small projectsSign up for free
$99
For small teamsSign up for free
$999
For high growth teamsSign up for free
custom
Suited to your businessContact us
|Application
|API Requests per month
|1M
|1M
|10M
|custom
|Price per additional 1M requests
|Not included in Starter
|20$
|20$
|custom
|Serverless Function Execution
|unlimited
|unlimited
|unlimited
|unlimited
|Serverless Function Execution Timeout
|unlimited
|unlimited
|unlimited
|unlimited
|Continuous Deployment
|Build Execution per Month
|100 minutes
|1,000 minutes
|10,000 minutes
|custom
|Price per additional 1000 minutes
|Not included in Starter
|20$
|20$
|custom
|Concurrent Builds
|1
|1
|1
|custom
|Dedicated, Faster Build Servers
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|VPC Connect
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Deployment
|Serverless API Gateway
|Included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Serverless Functions
|Included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Environments in selected Regions
|Included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Dedicated API Gateway Deployment
|Included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Dedicated Functions Deployment
|Included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Dedicated IP Address
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Deploy to your own Cloud
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Number of available Regions
|3
|5
|8
|21 (All)
|Max Preview Environments per Project
|Not included in Starter
|3
|5
|custom
|Multi Region Deployments
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Not included in Scale
|custom
|Team
|Max Team Size
|1
|unlimited
|unlimited
|unlimited
|Business
|Data Retention
|3 days
|7 days
|30 days
|custom
|Runtime Logs
|1 hour
|1 hour
|24 hours
|custom
|Custom Domains
|Not included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Tracing (OTEL)
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Export Open Telemetry Metrics, Logs & Traces
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Support
|Community Support
|Included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Email Support
|Not included in Starter
|Included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Slack Connect
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Dedicated solution architect
|Not included in Starter
|Not included in Pro
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
