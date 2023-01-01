The simplicity of RPC withthe power of GraphQL
quickly build end-to-end typesafe APIs on any backend.
Trusted by
Build the backend you want
Transform your databases, services, file storage, identity providers and 3rd party APIs into your own Firebase-like Developer Toolkit in seconds, without getting locked into a specific vendor.
1. Pick your data sources
Add your database, existing services or external (SaaS) APIs. WunderGraph has built-in support for your favourite providers.
Add any GraphQL or OpenApi compatible API in seconds.
2. Add authentication
Configure OIDC compatible identity providers, or use token based auth.
Turn your frontend into a
fullstack powerhouse
Build with confidence and speed, no matter the technology you're using.
SSR, SSG, CSR, SPA or mobile, WunderGraph has you covered.
Ship fast without
breaking anything
Deploy your API globally in seconds with WunderGraph Cloud.
Fast, secure and no DevOps required.
A workflow for developers
Git Push to automatically deploy your API to our serverless cloud. Fully configurable in TypeScript, never worry about infrastructure again.
Built-in monitoring
Optimize your operations and deployments through valuable insights, such as traffic, error rate, latency and more.
Scale globally to millions
Launch your API in a weekend, scale globally to a million users. Multi-region deployments, edge caching and geo load balancing.
From idea to IPO
We got your back(end)
WunderGraph gives you all the tools to build modern, scalable APIs.
Realtime
Build realtime and fully reactive applications with ease, by turning your queries into live queries.
WunderGraph fully supports (federated) Graphql subscriptions.
Authentication
Compatible with all identity providers through OIDC or JWT. Including self hosted solutions like NextAuth.js
HTTP Layer Caching
Configure Cache-Control headers and stale-while-revalidate for your operations.
WunderGraph will apply the necessary headers, including ETags for efficient content revalidation.
Security
With WunderGraph your GraphQL APIs are exposed using a secure JSON-RPC API, protecting you from common vulnerabilities like parsing, normalisation, DoS attacks, GraphQL SQL Injections and much more.
Performance
Our GraphQL engine is designed from the start to end for performance. The AST, planning and execution is optimised in hot code paths to make things fast.
A modern workflow
WunderGraph combines the API gateway and BFF patterns to create a unique workflow that provides a great developer experience at any scale.
Designed with single goal in mind, achieving the best possible Developer Experience.
Cross-API joins
Combine data from independent APIs into a single operation.
RBAC
Protect your operations using Role Based Access Controls (RBAC).
Postman collections
Auto-generated Postman collections for debugging APIs.
Type safety everywhere
From config to API consumption, everything is 100% typesafe.
Configuration as code
Configure your WunderGraph Gateway only using Code.
Typesafe mocking
Mock your operations by simply implementing a function.
Enterprise solutions
Deploy WunderGraph on our managed cloud or on-premises with dedicated support from our team of specialists.Talk to Sales
Programmable API Gateway
Reduce complexity of your infrastructure while increasing productivity of teams. Make your API Gateway configuration part of your codebase.Read more
Universal API Management
Use our powerful TypeScript SDK to configure and manage your APIs, no matter what standards you use, gRPC, REST, GraphQL or Kafka.Read more
Loved by the community
Become part of our mission to change the way we build and consume APIs.
Build together with our communities on Discord and Twitter
As a PM for @OracleCloud I’m glad we partner with innovators like @wundergraphcom
Have a minute? Consider upvoting @wundergraphcom on @producthunt. 🚀 It’s an open source project that I’ve used to avoid environmental variable and credential mayhem on my projects by moving all my APIs into one graph. It makes dev way easier!
CLI Quickstart
Get started quickly by using `create-wundergraph-app`.
This CLI tool allows you to create new projects from our growing list of examples.
Deploy your first WunderGraph App in minutes
Choose an example and deploy to WunderGraph Cloud for free.