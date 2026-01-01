SoundCloud Popularized the BFF. Then Replaced It with Federation

The Challenge

The BFF Pattern Stopped Scaling

SoundCloud adopted the Backend for Frontend pattern to break away from a single shared API.

Over time, it became a bottleneck.

As the platform grew, BFF services multiplied, making them harder to maintain. Shipping new features required coordination across services and teams, even for relatively small changes.

The team needed a way to move faster without rewriting their backend systems, which meant moving beyond the BFF pattern they had been running.

Their first federation setup introduced new constraints. Gateway infrastructure costs reached ~$14,000 per month and didn’t scale with the business, while at the same time, key capabilities were locked behind an enterprise license:

Persistent queries, critical for performance and security

Co-processing required for their gateway architecture

The ability to adopt the newer router

Even though those features existed, they couldn’t use them.