WunderGraph delivers a knockout performance for Mike Tyson and Cheech and Chong membership sites!"

Ryan is a Senior Software Engineer at ear2ground.com and Technical Advisor of Halo. He was in search of a web framework that would enable his team to build applications easily, quickly, and efficiently.

This meant that Ryan and his team needed a solution that provided everything out of the box, including multi-tenant architecture support, to build their SaaS.

If you have to spend hours and hours to debug your framework, your startup is losing money. Although WunderGraph was a new addition to our system that carried some level of risk, I am now extremely pleased that we decided to adopt it. WunderGraph has proven to be incredibly successful and its integration into our stack has paid off significantly.

This case study explores how Ryan and his team leveraged WunderGraph to build a highly scalable and performant application that met all their requirements while significantly reducing development time and costs.

The Challenge of Scaling with Vendor-Locked Solutions

Early on, Ryan knew he wanted a solution that would allow him flexibility, scalability, and speed of development without being tied to a specific frontend or vendor. Ryan evaluated Koa and Sailwind, but he didn’t like how he was locked into a specific version of React.

I liked how WunderGraph solved authentication, database integration, and everything else I needed while allowing the frontend to be completely flexible.

Ryan and his team knew that they would use JavaScript for the frontend, and WunderGraph's frontend-agnostic, generated node client, "WunderNode", proved to be the perfect fit. They have been able to change the version of their Next.js frontend continuously—a process made easy thanks to WunderGraph.

Since WunderGraph is framework-agnostic, we’ve also connected WunderGraph in a variety of ways from the browser to another node service. This was all possible right out of the box with just that single WunderNode instance.

A single layer to unify all data

After adopting WunderGraph, Ryan took full advantage of its open source and lightweight nature. With Google Cloud Run implemented as their service platform, WunderGraph seamlessly integrated and operated within their existing architecture without hindrance.

You simply upload your source code and provide it a Docker file. It's truly low cost to run and easy to use.

As a new layer in Ryan’s tech stack, WunderGraph unified all the data and services into a single connected graph with which developers can interact using GraphQL or TypeScript.

Another cost saving is that everything is connected in such a way that you can create new endpoints and build new screens easily and quickly, which is great.

WunderGraph: a faster and safer way to ship products

WunderGraph itself is a really simple way to develop safe products quickly. We just hooked up our Auth0 provider with a Postgres database, and we use WunderGraph’s hooks to call external APIs.

After adopting WunderGraph, Ryan and his team have been able to ship faster and without fear of anything breaking. Authentication used to be a huge pain point, but since implementing WunderGraph, connecting and configuring authentication with Auth0 has become trivial.

WunderGraph's generated client has been a huge time-saver for the team, especially regarding refactoring. WunderGraph allows developers to make code changes in their editors, and the client is automatically updated without requiring a server restart.

We're a startup and getting code out of the door and into production is essential for us. WunderGraph allows us to do that. Its generated client allows us to connect different services quickly and securely, and shows us how and where we made any mistakes.

WunderGraph gives teams the confidence to move quickly yet not be plagued by regression.

What’s Next

Ryan chose WunderGraph as the primary framework to develop this project, and now Ryan and his team plan to continue using Wundergraph as their framework of choice to build and ship applications for their customers. Adopting WunderGraph has allowed Ryan and his team to build applications featuring a large number of APIs with multi-tenant capabilities quickly. As the products continue to grow in users, WunderGraph scales seamlessly to handle any increase in traffic.

In terms of the development experience, Ryan found that working with WunderGraph felt similar to the transition from JavaScript to TypeScript: something new yet familiar that simply feels better to use. Its architecture allowed for more streamlined API development and better performance, ultimately resulting in a more efficient development process and higher-quality end products.